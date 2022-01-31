Inflation Picked Up Globally In 2021 Says Economic Survey

-
ALSO READ
Full moon tea leaf plucking - How India's most exotic teas are picked
Jindal Stainless soars after stellar Q2 performance
Indian Economy Likely To Grow 8-8.5% In FY 2023 Says Economic Survey
Service Sector Gross Value Added To Grow 8.2% In FY 22 Says Economic Survey
Economic Survey Says PLI And Infrastructure Boost Would support Pace Of Recovery
-
Economic Survey 2022 noted that in 2021, inflation picked up globally as economic activity revived with opening-up of economies. COVID-19 related stimulus spending, mainly in the form of discretionary handouts to households in major economies, along with pent up demand fueling consumer spending, pushed inflation up in both advanced and emerging economies.
In the advanced economies, inflation has increased from 0.7 per cent in 2020 to around 3.1 per cent in 2021. The surge in energy, food, non-food commodities, and input prices, supply constraints, disruption of global supply chains, and rising freight costs across the globe stoked global inflation during the year. Crude oil prices also witnessed an upswing during the year on the back of increased demand from recovering economies and supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU