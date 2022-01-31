Government To Comfortably Meet Fiscal Deficit Target For FY22: Economic Survey

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Finance Says 11 States Meet Target For Capital Expenditure In Q1 FY22
Economic Survey Pegs India GDP Growth At 9.2% For FY22
Better Fiscal Management And Improved Liquidity Can Help States Reduce Their Cost Of Borrowings
Merchandise exports soared 45 pc to USD 33.14 billion in August 2021, trade deficit at USD 13.87 billion
Ministry of Finance Says Revenue Deficit Grant Of Rs 9871 Crore Released To 17 States
-
The Economic Survey says that fiscal support given to the economy as well as the health response caused the fiscal deficit and government debt to rise in 2020-21. The 2021 Budget had set a fiscal deficit target of 6.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product for FY22. This would mean a reduction of 240 basis points from the FY21 fiscal deficit of 9.2 percent of GDP. However, there has been a strong rebound in government revenues in 2021-22 so far. The revenue receipts of the central government during April-November 2021 have gone up by 67.2 per cent (YOY), as against an expected growth of 9.6 per cent in the 2021-22 Budget Estimates over provisional actuals. The tax collections have been buoyant for both direct and indirect taxes and the gross monthly GST collections have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore consistently since July 2021. The survey adds that on the account of a sustained revenue collection and a targeted expenditure policy by the Government of India, the fiscal deficit for April-November 2021 has been contained at 46.2 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE) which is nearly one third of the proportion reached during the same period of the previous two years (135.1% of BE in April-November 2020 and 114.8% of BE in April-November 2019).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU