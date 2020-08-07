Board of Shree Securities approved change in directorate

At meeting held on 07 August 2020

The Board of Shree Securities at its meeting held on 07 August 2020 has approved the resignation of Harshwant Joshi, Independent Director of the company with effect from 07 August 2020. The Board has appointed Vaishali Kumari Shaw as an Additional Independent Director of the company with effect from 08 August 2020.

