Info Edge (India) Ltd down for fifth straight session

Info Edge (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 4943.05, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.73% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 61.27% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Info Edge (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4943.05, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 14314.3. The Sensex is at 48700.68, down 0.68%.Info Edge (India) Ltd has added around 10.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Info Edge (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 14.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26362.8, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4960.15, down 1.51% on the day. Info Edge (India) Ltd jumped 90.73% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 61.27% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 223.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

