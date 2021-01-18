HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd slides around 1.5%

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 694.15, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.03% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 6.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 694.15, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 14314.3. The Sensex is at 48700.68, down 0.68%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 10.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15453.45, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 693.5, down 1.85% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 106.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

