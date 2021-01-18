Varun Beverages Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 874.25, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 54.59% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 10.56% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 874.25, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 14314.3. The Sensex is at 48700.68, down 0.68%.Varun Beverages Ltd has eased around 3.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34630.05, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)