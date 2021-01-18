Tata Consumer Products Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 592.3, down 1.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 54.59% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 10.56% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 592.3, down 1.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 14314.3. The Sensex is at 48700.68, down 0.68%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has added around 5.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34630.05, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 593.65, down 1.5% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd jumped 54.59% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 10.56% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 82.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

