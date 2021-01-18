Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd extends losses

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1558.1, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.79% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 10.56% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1558.1, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 14314.3. The Sensex is at 48700.68, down 0.68%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has added around 1.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34630.05, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1560, down 0.58% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd jumped 3.79% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 10.56% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 48.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

