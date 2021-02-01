Info Edge (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Info Edge (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 4361.15, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 55.14% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 53.28% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Info Edge (India) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4361.15, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.4% on the day, quoting at 14098.85. The Sensex is at 47954.19, up 3.6%.Info Edge (India) Ltd has eased around 9.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Info Edge (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24645.75, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4458.6, up 1.53% on the day. Info Edge (India) Ltd jumped 55.14% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 53.28% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 194.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

