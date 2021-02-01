D B Corp Ltd soars 1.16%

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.8, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.85% in last one year as compared to a 18.43% drop in NIFTY and a 6.32% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.8, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 13865.85. The Sensex is at 47519.94, up 2.67%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 0.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1650.1, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

