Info Edge (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Info Edge (India) standalone net profit rises 39.29% in the December 2018 quarter
Info Edge invests Rs 6 crore in Bizcrum Infotech
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Sportking India standalone net profit declines 61.80% in the March 2019 quarter
Urbaknitt Fabs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 292.65 croreNet profit of Info Edge (India) reported to Rs 66.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 292.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 240.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.47% to Rs 281.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 182.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 1098.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 915.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales292.65240.66 22 1098.26915.49 20 OPM %31.1924.65 -31.0832.48 - PBDT121.6881.84 49 452.41394.33 15 PBT116.8176.29 53 432.03372.78 16 NP66.31-13.76 LP 281.70182.37 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU