Info Edge (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of reported to Rs 66.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 292.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 240.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.47% to Rs 281.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 182.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 1098.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 915.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

