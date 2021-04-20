UPL appoints Carlos Pellicer as new COO

UPL said it is appointing Carlos Pellicer as chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Pellicer's appointment comes as Diego Casanello is leaving UPL to pursue new opportunities outside the sector. Casanello will be available to UPL until 31 May 2021 for a smooth transition.

Pellicer has been a key architect of UPL's integration of Arysta (following its acquisition by UPL two years ago).

The company is 'Reimagining Sustainability', powered by its OpenAg purpose to create sustainable growth for all.

On a consolidated basis, UPL reported a 12.6% jump in net profit to Rs 944 crore on 2.6% rise in net sales to Rs 9,126 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

UPL is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions. Through OpenAg, UPL is focused on facilitating progress for the entire agricultural value chain.

Shares of UPL lost 0.16% to Rs 596.80 on BSE. The scrip traded between Rs 596 to Rs 610.95 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)