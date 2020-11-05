Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 381.82 points or 1.8% at 21652.56 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mastek Ltd (up 4.07%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 3.53%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 3.5%),Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 3.2%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 2.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.15%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.9%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 1.88%), Coforge Ltd (up 1.82%), and Mindtree Ltd (up 1.74%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.17%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.06%), and Tanla Solutions Ltd (down 0.47%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 470.1 or 1.16% at 41086.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 142.2 points or 1.19% at 12050.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 157.49 points or 1.06% at 15040.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.47 points or 1.18% at 5114.94.

On BSE,1289 shares were trading in green, 466 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

