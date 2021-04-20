Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 38.55, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.72% in last one year as compared to a 59.92% jump in NIFTY and a 35.4% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.55, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 14363.45. The Sensex is at 47976.21, up 0.06%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 8.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1435.5, up 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)