Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 69.38 points or 0.43% at 16065.6 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 5%), Zen Technologies Ltd (up 3.19%),D-Link India Ltd (up 2.93%),Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 2.24%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 1.9%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.86%), Hexaware Technologies Ltd (up 1.5%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 1.47%), and NELCO Ltd (up 1.38%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 4.98%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 4.92%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 3.54%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 317.05 or 0.86% at 36376.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.8 points or 0.93% at 10701.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 73.24 points or 0.57% at 12710.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 29.94 points or 0.68% at 4392.16.

On BSE,588 shares were trading in green, 1228 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

