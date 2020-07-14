Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Spurts 5%

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has added 15.86% over last one month compared to 11.79% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.72% rise in the SENSEX

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 16.8. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.44% to quote at 16066.83. The index is up 11.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zen Technologies Ltd increased 4.35% and Majesco Ltd added 2.66% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 2.76 % over last one year compared to the 6.45% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has added 15.86% over last one month compared to 11.79% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28860 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22808 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 26.5 on 16 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.75 on 27 Mar 2020.

