HDFC to seek shareholders' nod to raise Rs 45,000 cr

The housing finance major on Monday (13 July) said it is planning to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore by issuing debt securities, and will seek approval of shareholders in its upcoming AGM later this month.

The board of directors of HDFC will meet on 30 July to announce the Q1 June 2020 results. The 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) of the corporation is scheduled to be held later on the same day (30 July 2020).

In the 30 July meeting, the board will consider issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in various tranches, aggregating Rs 45,000 crore on a private placement basis, HDFC said in a statement.

HDFC's consolidated net profit fell 9.8% to Rs 4,340.58 crore on a 41% slump in total income to Rs 18,249.71 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

HDFC is engaged in financing by way of loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes, in India.

Shares of HDFC fell 2.79% to Rs 1,794.95. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,793.40 to Rs 1,830 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)