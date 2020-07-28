Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 151 points or 0.85% at 17941.96 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Majesco Ltd (up 4.99%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.15%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 4.06%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 3.71%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 3.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 3.35%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 2.97%), Cyient Ltd (up 2.84%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 2.12%), and NELCO Ltd (up 1.84%).

On the other hand, Subex Ltd (down 2.99%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.32%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.29%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 159.52 or 0.42% at 38094.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.5 points or 0.52% at 11189.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 57.82 points or 0.45% at 12897.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.06 points or 0.38% at 4464.9.

On BSE,1078 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)