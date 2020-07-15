Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 5.24%

Nifty IT index ended up 5.24% at 16459.85 today. The index has added 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Wipro Ltd jumped 16.78%, NIIT Technologies Ltd rose 9.49% and Mphasis Ltd gained 6.48%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 8.96% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.05% and Nifty Energy index has slid 1.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.10% to close at 10618.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.05% to close at 36051.81 today.

