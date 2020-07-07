Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 335.68 points or 2.14% at 15998.77 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NIIT Technologies Ltd (up 7.37%), AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 3.39%),Infosys Ltd (up 3.35%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.57%),Mindtree Ltd (up 2.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aptech Ltd (up 2.3%), Cyient Ltd (up 2.28%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.23%), Wipro Ltd (up 2.09%), and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 1.6%).

On the other hand, HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.96%), NELCO Ltd (down 3.44%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.01%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.11 or 0.09% at 36518.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.15 points or 0.05% at 10758.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 58.78 points or 0.46% at 12825.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.62 points or 0.15% at 4460.94.

On BSE,941 shares were trading in green, 904 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

