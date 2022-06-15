Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 32.41 points or 0.4% at 8009.81 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.8%), Oil India Ltd (down 1.43%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.27%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.12%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.73%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.72%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.33%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 0.24%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 7.7%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.95%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 3.84%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 56.26 or 0.11% at 52749.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.2 points or 0.14% at 15754.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 169.31 points or 0.68% at 25111.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.78 points or 0.67% at 7748.25.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1255 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

