Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 56.74 points or 0.2% at 28355.64 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 3.77%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 3.01%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.48%),R Systems International Ltd (down 2.31%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NELCO Ltd (down 2.18%), Affle India Ltd (down 1.62%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.61%), Subex Ltd (down 1.47%), and Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 1.3%).

On the other hand, Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.39%), NIIT Ltd (up 2.18%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 2.02%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.72 or 0.04% at 59268.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.9 points or 0.16% at 17693.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.59 points or 0.24% at 29125.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19 points or 0.21% at 9025.82.

On BSE,1780 shares were trading in green, 1602 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

