Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 244.21 points or 0.83% at 29335.09 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 4.69%), RPSG Ventures Ltd (down 4.09%),Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 3.47%),Mastek Ltd (down 2.91%),Coforge Ltd (down 2.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.38%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.3%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.96%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.75%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.72%).

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies Ltd (up 12.95%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.99%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 4.15%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.84 or 0.2% at 58000.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.3 points or 0.31% at 17286.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 70.83 points or 0.26% at 27526.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.7 points or 0.31% at 8612.04.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)