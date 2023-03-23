Infosys announces change in directorate

With effect from 22 March 2023

Infosys announced the retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director of the Board, effective 22 March 2023, upon completion of her tenure. The Board has appointed D. Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of Company, effective 23 March 2023 based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

