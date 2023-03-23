Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices across models in April

Maruti Suzuki India announced that the company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements.

While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase.

The Company has planned this price increase in April, 2023 which shall vary across models.

