Vedanta Group company to acquire cement manufacturing plant in Goa

The Board of Sesa Mining Corporation (SMCL), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta has approved the acquisition of Desai Cement Company (DCCPL).

SMCL will acquire management control and hold 100% of the paid-up capital of DCCPL for a cash consideration of Rs 14 crore.

The acquisition will enhance the Group's portfolio with Cement and help develop additional synergies through vertical integration.

DCCPL is a cement manufacturing plant which has a facility of Granulated Blast Furnace Slag /Cement & Ready-Mix Concrete. The plant is operational and is located at Maina Village at Goa.

