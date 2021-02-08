JUST IN
Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems

To provide IT infrastructure integration for recently acquired businesses of Spirit

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems, a leading aero structures manufacturer. Spirit has chosen Infosys as its lead technology integration partner to help drive and set up the end-to-end applications and infrastructure integration of a few of Bombardier's former aerostructures and aftermarket services assets, which have been recently acquired by Spirit. As the exclusive IT partner, Infosys will leverage its system integration expertise, ecosystem partners, and extensive knowledge of the aviation sector to develop a robust IT framework, which will be built on infrastructure solutions powered by Infosys Cobalt.

Seamless IT integration is imperative for successful mergers and acquisitions. The partnership will enable Spirit AeroSystems to empower stakeholders by transforming business applications and facilitating agile, resilient operations on the cloud.

First Published: Mon, February 08 2021. 15:43 IST

