Wipro, Pidilite Industries, Berger Paints, MOIL in focus

Wipro announced that it is has been chosen as a strategic partner in the transformation of Aggreko's Finance and Procurement function.

Pidilite Industries reported 5.11% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 374.65 crore on 38.8% rise in total income to Rs 2640.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Berger Paints India reported 0.95% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 218.85 crore on 26.75% rise in total income to Rs 2238 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Metropolis Healthcare reported 3.33% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.27 crore on 5.75% rise in total income to Rs 308.19 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

MOIL reported 7.36% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.38 crore on 4.66% fall in total income to Rs 287.04 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The company's board has approved buyback of up to 3.38 crore equity shares at Rs 205 each for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 693.77 crore.

Oil India reported 54.29% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.46 crore on 61.34% rise in total income to Rs 3678.76 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Zomato reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 360.80 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 121.80 crore in Q2 FY21. Total income during the quarter rose 160.17% YoY to Rs 1032.10 crore.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Injectable Facility (F-3) located at Karkhadi from 28th October, 2021 to 10th November, 2021. The USFDA issued a Form 483 with 10 observations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)