Tata Steel, PFC, Wipro, Sun Pharma in focus

Tata Steel reported 661.34% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 11918.11 crore on 56.45% rise in total income to Rs 61459.04 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported 17.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5023.42 crore on 6.09% rise in total income to Rs 19282.60 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

NMDC reported 202.72% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2338.63 crore on 196.83% rise in total income to Rs 6882.44 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported 101.56% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 326.28 crore on 14.89% rise in total income to Rs 1857.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Indiabulls Housing Finance reported consolidated net profit of Rs 286.34 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 323.2 0crore in Q2FY21. Total income stood at Rs 2233.08 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 2581 crore in in Q2FY21.

Wipro unveiled Click-Shift-Drive, a contactless car-buying solution that addresses the complete automobile-buying journey. Scalable, flexible and rapidly deployed, the end-to-end solution enables automakers and dealers to offer everything from research and loan approval to purchase and delivery at a time when 50% of car-buying journeys begin online.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that it is gearing up to introduce Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback's molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.

Tata Power Company said that Moody's Investors Service has upgraded its rating on the company to 'Ba2' with 'stable' outlook from 'Ba3' with 'stable' outlook.

RailTel Corporation of India said that the Content on Demand (COD) contract awarded to Margo Networks for providing COD service in all Mail/Express and Suburban trains and all Wi-Fi enabled Railway Stations on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis for 10 years has been terminated by the company due to non-performance by the contractor.

