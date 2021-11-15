PB Fintech, Coal India, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp in focus

Shares of PB Fintech will make its debut on the bourses today, 15 November 2021. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 980 per share.

Shares of Sigachi Industries will debut on the bourses today, 15 November 2021. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 163 per share.

Stocks of SJS Enterprises will be listed on the bourses today, 15 November 2021. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 542 per share.

Coal India reported 0.38% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2936.91 crore on 8.25% rise in total income to Rs 24072.83 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

ONGC reported 328.81% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 18055.01 crore on 43.78% rise in total income to Rs 123983.15 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Hero MotoCorp reported 22.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 745.72 crore on 9.6% fall in total income to Rs 8696.80 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Grasim Industries reported 40.66% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1359.19 crore on 25.23% rise in total income to Rs 22961.25 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Ashok Leyland posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.43 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 122.95 crore registered in Q2 FY21. Total income rose 44.1% to Rs 5587.88 crore.

Wipro announced a CargoWise Service Partner agreement with WiseTech Global, a leading provider of software solutions to the logistics industry. As a partner, Wipro will leverage the CargoWise logistics execution platform to help transportation and logistics companies stay ahead of the competition, and accelerate their business value from freight forwarding, customs, track and trace, transportation optimization and warehouse management.

NTPC informed that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (a subsidiary company of NTPC) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group.

