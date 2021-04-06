Maruti Suzuki, Avenue Supermarts, IRCON International in focus

Maruti Suzuki India's total production jumped to 172,433 units in March 2021 from 92,540 units in March 2020. The production of passenger vehicles rose to 170,036 units in March 2021 compared with 91,602 units in March 2020. Production of light commercial vehicles surged to 2,397 units in March 2021 from 938 units in March 2020.

Avenue Supermarts said that standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 7,303.13 crore as compared to Rs 6,193.53 crore in the same period last year. The total number of stores as of 31 March 2021 stood at 234.

The board of directors of IRCON International approved and recommended the issuance of one bonus share for each share held.

Sobha said the company has achieved best ever total sales volume of 1,337,707 square feet of super built-up area valued at Rs 10.72 billion in Q4 2021.

Panacea Biotec announced that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India, has agreed for cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

Trident said that the major fire has been broken out on Monday in the Cotton warehouse located in the manufacturing facilities at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh.

Ucal Fuel Systems informed that the company has fully lifted the lockdown at the plant situated at Puducherry with effect from 5th April 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)