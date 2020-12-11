Infosys celebrates Eight Years on NYSE

Infosys will ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on 11 December 2020 to commemorate its eighth anniversary of being listed on the Exchange.

Infosys CEO, Salil Parekh, will ring the Closing Bell in a ceremony celebrating the company's 2020 achievements, including its eight years of trading on NYSE, rapid growth in the U.

S., and its recently announced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030.

