Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Surges 6.53%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 1.43%

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd gained 6.53% today to trade at Rs 14.2. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.43% to quote at 35558.99. The index is down 0.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brightcom Group Ltd increased 4.99% and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd added 4.98% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 55.59 % over last one year compared to the 24.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd has added 19.63% over last one month compared to 0.18% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.5% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98857 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 100.2 on 01 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9.8 on 29 Nov 2021.

