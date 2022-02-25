Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 223.45 points or 4.32% at 5397.13 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd (up 13.07%), State Trading Corporation of India Ltd (up 11.12%),Nahar Polyfilms Ltd (up 11.1%),Gayatri Projects Ltd (up 10.8%),Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (up 10.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kriti Industries (India) Ltd (up 10.44%), Astra Microwave Products Ltd (up 10.2%), Shriram EPC Ltd (up 10%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 9.87%), and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (up 9.59%).

On the other hand, Vesuvius India Ltd (down 5.12%), Urja Global Ltd (down 4.93%), and Hexa Tradex Ltd (down 3.21%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1376.39 or 2.52% at 55906.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 410.45 points or 2.53% at 16658.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1096.21 points or 4.32% at 26487.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 311.36 points or 3.99% at 8105.86.

On BSE,2368 shares were trading in green, 566 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

