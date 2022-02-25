Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 921.39 points or 4.95% at 19527.86 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 6.9%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 6.76%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 6.15%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 5.54%),Vedanta Ltd (up 5.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 4.69%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 4.64%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 4.49%), Coal India Ltd (up 4.1%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.62%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1376.39 or 2.52% at 55906.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 410.45 points or 2.53% at 16658.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1096.21 points or 4.32% at 26487.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 311.36 points or 3.99% at 8105.86.

On BSE,2368 shares were trading in green, 566 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

