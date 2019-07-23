Federal Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.3, down 1.36% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.16% rally in NIFTY and a 8.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.3, down 1.36% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 11375.1. The Sensex is at 38122.74, up 0.24%.Federal Bank Ltd has eased around 8.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29284.95, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 94.5, down 1.31% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

