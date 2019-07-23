Punjab National Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 70.1, down 3.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.6% in last one year as compared to a 2.16% rally in NIFTY and a 8.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 70.1, down 3.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 11375.1. The Sensex is at 38122.74, up 0.24%.Punjab National Bank has lost around 8.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 4.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29284.95, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 204.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 269.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

