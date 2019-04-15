Infosys drops after announcing Q4 result

lost 2.65% to Rs 728 at 10:05 IST on BSE after the company declared its Q4 result after market hours on Friday, 12 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 74.42 points, or 0.19% to 38,841.53

On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.70 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 732 and a low of Rs 713.70 so far during the day.

On a consolidated basis, reported 12.88% rise in net profit to Rs 4074 crore on 0.23% rise in total income to Rs 22204 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

has given FY2020 revenue guidance in the range of 7.5%-9.5% in constant currency and operating margin guidance in the range of 21%-23%.

Salil Parekh, and MD, Infosys, said the company has completed the first year of transformation journey with strong results on multiple dimensions including revenue growth, performance of our digital portfolio, large deal wins, and client metrics.

Infosys has declared a final dividend of Rs 10.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation and consulting.

