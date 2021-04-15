Infosys Ltd Slides 3.31%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.03%

Infosys Ltd has lost 2.31% over last one month compared to 0.96% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.48% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd lost 3.31% today to trade at Rs 1352.3. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.03% to quote at 26468.26. The index is down 0.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd decreased 3.09% and Sonata Software Ltd lost 2.91% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 108.23 % over last one year compared to the 60.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 2.31% over last one month compared to 0.96% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1480 on 12 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 604 on 16 Apr 2020.

