Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 155.07 points or 0.98% at 15933.92 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.68%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.62%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.64%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.63%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 1.52%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.17%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.35%).

On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.87%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.27%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 214.47 or 0.44% at 48329.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.55 points or 0.31% at 14459.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 104.31 points or 0.5% at 20701.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.93 points or 0.38% at 6776.42.

On BSE,843 shares were trading in green, 1344 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

