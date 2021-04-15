Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 4.73%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.15%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 9.47% over last one month compared to 15.23% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.39% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 4.73% today to trade at Rs 365.25. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.15% to quote at 16117.39. The index is up 15.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 3.58% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 154.33 % over last one year compared to the 60.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 9.47% over last one month compared to 15.23% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.39% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 373.9 on 08 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 102.85 on 22 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)