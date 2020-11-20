Infosys' Simplus announces vaccine management solution

Simplus, an Infosys company, announced a collaboration with Salesforce for a vaccine management cloud solution.

The solution has been built on the Salesforce Platform in support of Salesforce Work.com for Vaccines as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. Combining Simplus' resources, capabilities, and Salesforce consulting and product expertise, the companies have created an end-to-end vaccine management solution to help support the federal government's mandate for states to be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

Infosys vaccine management solutionbuilt on the Salesforce Platform covers a broad spectrum of vaccine management, including campaign management, citizen registration, prioritization, provider enrollment, supply chain visibility, forecasting, vaccine administration, wellness surveys, and adverse event monitoring. The solution is integrated with Salesforce Health Cloud that can help support compliance with applicable laws, such as HIPAA.

The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 13.71% to Rs 4,858 crore on 3.82% rise in net sales to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

Shares of Infosys gained 0.46% to Rs 1,101.50 on BSE. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)