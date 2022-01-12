HeidelbergCement India commissions plant for use of alternate fuels at Narsingarh Clinker unit

HeidelbergCement India has commissioned a state-of-the-art facility to substitute part of the Fossil Fuels with Alternate Fuels (AF) in cement production.

The recently commissioned AF receiving, storage and feeding system built at Narsingarh Clinker Unit with an investment of ~ Rs 16 crore, will enable the Company to achieve a Thermal Substitution Rate (TSR) of approximately 5% in the first phase and the same will be ramped up gradually to attain double digit TSR in the coming years.

Aligned to the global vision of HeidelbergCement Group, this project will reduce the company's Carbon Footprint by reducing consumption of conventional fossil fuels and increasing usage of alternate fuels.

This milestone achievement will reduce its CO2 emissions by ~42,000 tonnes per annum.

