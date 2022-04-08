Interest rate sensitives, Infosys, NTPC in spotlight

Shares from interest rate sensitive auto, banking and realty sectors will be in spotlight ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision today, 8 April 2022.

Infosys: Infosys and Rolls-Royce, one of the world's leading industrial technology companies, inaugurated their joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre' in Bengaluru, India. This centre has been established to provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India.

NTPC: NTPC has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, in the name of 'NTPC Green Energy Limited' with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on 7 April 2022.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Disbursements for Q4 FY 22 stood approximately at Rs.12718 crore as against Rs.8071 crore in Q4 of FY 21 which is a growth of 58% and for FY 22 stood approximately at Rs.35,489 crore as against Rs.26043 crore which is a growth of 36%.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has signed a contract with ICF, for manufacture and acquisition of 296 numbers of communication based train control system compliant Metro coaches for Kolkata Metro Railway Project.

Simplex Infrastructures: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 12 April 2022, to consider and approve fund raising including through issue of capital by way of preferential issue of eligible securities to eligible investors.

