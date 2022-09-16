Infosys to consider Q2 results on October 13

Infosys said that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 12 and 13 October 2022 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30 September 2022.

During the same period, the board will also consider declaration of interim dividend, if any. The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the board of directors on 13 October 2022 for their approval.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT major reported a 5.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,360 crore on 6.8% increase in net sales to Rs 34,470 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

The scrip fell 1.68% to currently trade at Rs 1407.95 on the BSE.

