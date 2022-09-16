Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 6.78 points or 0.18% at 3761.27 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.88%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.45%), DLF Ltd (up 0.27%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.17%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.09%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 1.02%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.4%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.24%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 471.71 or 0.79% at 59462.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 131.55 points or 0.74% at 17745.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 28.84 points or 0.1% at 29882.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.02 points or 0.22% at 9222.54.

On BSE,1499 shares were trading in green, 1316 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

