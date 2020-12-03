Infosys to provide more digitally accessible learning experience for people with disability

Infosys announced its focus on improving digital accessible learning experiences for people with disability.

This announcement builds on Infosys' ongoing commitment to building platforms and infrastructure for a diverse and inclusive workplace.

As part of this journey, Infosys will work towards building a more digitally accessible learning experience for people with disability through Infosys' next-gen digital learning platform Infosys Wingspan.

The Australian Network on Disability (AND) will act as a trusted advisor for Infosys on accessibility. AND is a national not-for-profit organisation that recognises and supports businesses to advance the inclusion of people with disability across all areas of business.

