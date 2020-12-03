Infosys to provide more digitally accessible learning experience for people with disability

Infosys announced its focus on improving digital accessible learning experiences for people with disability.
This announcement builds on Infosys' ongoing commitment to building platforms and infrastructure for a diverse and inclusive workplace.
As part of this journey, Infosys will work towards building a more digitally accessible learning experience for people with disability through Infosys' next-gen digital learning platform Infosys Wingspan.
The Australian Network on Disability (AND) will act as a trusted advisor for Infosys on accessibility. AND is a national not-for-profit organisation that recognises and supports businesses to advance the inclusion of people with disability across all areas of business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU