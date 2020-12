Fermenta Biotech acquires 52% membership interest in AGD Nutrition, LLC

Through its subsidiary Fermenta Biotech USA, LLC

Fermenta Biotech announced that Fermenta Biotech USA, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has acquired a 52% membership interest in AGD Nutrition, LLC.

AGD Nutrition LLC is in the similar line of business as that of the Company and Fermenta Biotech USA, LLC. The main purpose of acquisition is to facilitate exports and enhance Company's footprint in North America.

The aggregate consideration for the purchase of membership interest shall be USD $1,260,500.

