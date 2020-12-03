IEX becomes India's first regulated gas exchange

-
-
Secures authorization from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory BoardIndian Energy Exchange has secured the necessary authorization to operate as a Gas Exchange as per the provisions of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Gas Exchange) Regulations, 2020 for a period of 25 years. The GER 2020 Regulations were notified by Hon'ble PNGRB on 28 September 2020. IGX had submitted its application for authorization on 08 October 2020 in accordance with the prescription under the GER 2020 regulations of the Hon'ble PNGRB.
