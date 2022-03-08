Infosys to work towards enhancing Dow Jones digital ecosystem

Dow Jones and Infosys announced their growing collaboration as Dow Jones continues to expand its product portfolio.

Building on the strong Dow Jones digital ecosystem, technology platform and data foundation, this collaboration will focus on product enhancements aimed at helping busy professionals best leverage the most important and relevant information to inform daily business decisions.

As part of the program, Infosys will work with Dow Jones to build and deliver an enhanced set of capabilities that will use analytics and machine learning to save decision-makers time and separate the signal from the noise.

